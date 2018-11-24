Gabelli Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arcosa (ACA)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a report released on Monday, November 19th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACA opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

