Gary Gillette Sells 20,000 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Stock

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 49.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 61.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

