GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. equinet set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.53 ($35.49).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A traded down €2.63 ($3.06) on Friday, reaching €23.42 ($27.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12-month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.