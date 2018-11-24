Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $20,298.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

