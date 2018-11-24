Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

GHDX stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,376.00 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $346,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $507,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,433.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 696,365 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,269. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

