Girard Partners LTD. Invests $9.54 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,950 shares of company stock worth $54,540,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,502.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,124.74 and a one year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

