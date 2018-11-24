GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after buying an additional 2,183,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,068,000 after buying an additional 1,216,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 592,022 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $22,195,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,495,000 after buying an additional 327,721 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.66 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

