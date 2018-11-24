Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 280.55 ($3.67) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.