Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,260,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,023.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total value of $11,921,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

