Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $58,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Global Payments by 274.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,119. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Global Payments stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

