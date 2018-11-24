Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 421.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $41.30 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil; and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk in the United States. Its Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

