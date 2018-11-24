Globeflex Capital L P Has $433,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Cutera worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cutera by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cutera by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cutera by 24.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cutera news, insider James A. Reinstein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,822.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cutera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.24.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

