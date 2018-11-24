Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Sells 1,514 Shares

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,586 ($20.72), for a total value of £24,012.04 ($31,375.98).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Carolyn Ferguson purchased 10 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,519 ($19.85) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($198.48).

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.50) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,952 ($25.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share. This is a boost from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,421 ($18.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.70) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,926.67 ($25.18).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

