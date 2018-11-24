Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CMC Markets (CMCX) Price Target to GBX 140

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMCX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities raised shares of CMC Markets to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($390.75).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

