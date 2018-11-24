Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on REXEL SA/ADR (RXEEY)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RXEEY stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. REXEL SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

REXEL SA/ADR Company Profile

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for commercial, industrial, and residential markets. It offers electrical installation equipment, appliances and accessories, protection and distribution equipment, cabinets, tools, and white and brown goods, as well as conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, home automation, building management systems, climate control, photovoltaic, and industrial automation and control products.

