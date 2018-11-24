Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for Safran (SAF)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €120.58 ($140.21).

Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC increased its holdings in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran makes up 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

