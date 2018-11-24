GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Stake Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of GP Strategies worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPX. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 127,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 565.7% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,613,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,568.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of GPX opened at $13.40 on Friday. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

