Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,702 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 4.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

