Granite Construction (GVA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $59.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

NYSE GVA opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

