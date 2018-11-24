Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.