Green Plains Inc (GPRE) EVP Walter S. Cronin Sells 3,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,526.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GPRE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

