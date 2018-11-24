Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of GLRE opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 44.40% and a negative net margin of 125.14%. On average, analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

