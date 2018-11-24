Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,571,643 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 504,027 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 115.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Groupon by 48.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,533 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 46.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $2.97 on Friday. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Groupon’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/groupon-inc-grpn-shares-sold-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.