Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE SUPV opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $663.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.46.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.89 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

