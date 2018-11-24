GTX (GTXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GTx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other serious medical conditions. GTx’s lead candidate is enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator, or SARM, targeted at the androgen receptor, or AR, in women with advanced breast cancer whose tumors express the androgen receptor and the estrogen receptor, or ER, and women with AR positive triple negative breast cancer. GTx is also evaluating enobosarm for the treatment of other serious medical conditions where building lean body mass is important. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised GTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut GTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut GTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut GTX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GTX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of GTXI opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. GTX has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $25.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that GTX will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GTX by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GTX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

