Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $390,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $126.64 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.80 and a 12-month high of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $892.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.42.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

