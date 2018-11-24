Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $284,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST opened at $46.43 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Cross Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/hartford-investment-management-co-invests-284000-in-sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st-stock.html.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.