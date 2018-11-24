Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Harvest Masternode Coin has a market capitalization of $28,488.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Masternode Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00131069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00193302 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.36 or 0.08695982 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin Coin Profile

Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 4,387,994 coins and its circulating supply is 3,865,426 coins. The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin. The official website for Harvest Masternode Coin is www.harvestcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Masternode Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Masternode Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Masternode Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Masternode Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.