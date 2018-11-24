Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Ferratum Oyj (FRU)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR FRU opened at €10.26 ($11.93) on Wednesday. Ferratum Oyj has a twelve month low of €18.24 ($21.21) and a twelve month high of €32.50 ($37.79).

About Ferratum Oyj

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, and revolving credit facilities; personal loans; and working capital loans to small and medium sized businesses. The company also offers term deposits, current accounts, savings accounts, and debit cards, as well as payment services; investments; and white label and partnered mobile bank platforms.

