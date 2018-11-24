Head-To-Head Analysis: 51job (JOBS) and ShiftPixy (PIXY)

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) and ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 51job alerts:

42.7% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 51job and ShiftPixy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million 8.84 $57.15 million $2.11 29.68 ShiftPixy $20.24 million 5.33 -$7.49 million ($0.28) -13.36

51job has higher revenue and earnings than ShiftPixy. ShiftPixy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 51job, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

51job has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and ShiftPixy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 38.26% 19.41% 10.76% ShiftPixy -45.58% -874.51% -196.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 51job and ShiftPixy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 1 0 3.00 ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

51job beats ShiftPixy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51job

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites. It also provides other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in the business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company offers campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and placement and executive search services to employers seeking to attract talent and fill job vacancies. Further, it provides professional and scientific assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees, as well as offers talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and provides support and administrative services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and the local Chinese enterprises. It offers its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the restaurants, hospitality and maintenance services industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.