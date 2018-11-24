Head to Head Analysis: Concordia International (CXRXF) & Its Rivals

Concordia International (OTCMKTS: CXRXF) is one of 528 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Concordia International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Concordia International has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concordia International’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concordia International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concordia International 0 0 0 0 N/A Concordia International Competitors 3823 11145 25285 846 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Concordia International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concordia International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concordia International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concordia International $626.17 million -$1.59 billion 0.35 Concordia International Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.81

Concordia International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Concordia International. Concordia International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Concordia International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concordia International 196.70% N/A -2.89% Concordia International Competitors -1,825.44% -92.49% -26.19%

Summary

Concordia International rivals beat Concordia International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia Healthcare Corp. and changed its name to Concordia International Corp. in 2016. Concordia International Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

