Head to Head Analysis: Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) versus X Financial (XYF)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 30.83% 7.86% 4.88% X Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. X Financial does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.67 $1.63 million $1.28 8.37 X Financial $270.04 million 4.08 N/A N/A N/A

Harvest Capital Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harvest Capital Credit and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats X Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

