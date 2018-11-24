Head-To-Head Comparison: Flasr (FLSR) vs. Newell Brands (NWL)

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Flasr alerts:

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Flasr does not pay a dividend. Newell Brands pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Flasr has a beta of -3.51, indicating that its share price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flasr and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A Newell Brands 0 11 3 0 2.21

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Flasr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flasr and Newell Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands $14.74 billion 0.69 $2.75 billion $2.75 7.91

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -46.92% 9.55% 3.81%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Flasr on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flasr Company Profile

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr. Coffee, NUK, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Sunbeam, Tigex, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. Its Learn segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; and fine writing instruments, labeling solutions, and custom commemorative jewelry and academic regalia primarily under Dymo, Elmer's, Expo, Jostens, Mr. Sketch, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The company's Work segment offers cleaning and refuse products; hygiene systems; material handling solutions; consumer and commercial totes; and commercial food service and premium tableware products primarily under Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, and Waddington brands. Its Play segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities primarily under Berkley, Coleman, Contigo, Ex Officio, Marmot, Rawlings, and Shakespeare brands. The company's Other segment offers plastic products, including closures, contact lens packaging, medical disposables, plastic cutlery and rigid packaging, beauty products, vacuum cleaning systems, and gaming products primarily under Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody, Bicycle, and Rainbow brands. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Flasr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flasr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.