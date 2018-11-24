Head to Head Contrast: StarTek (SRT) and Tapinator (TAPM)

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of StarTek shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of StarTek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StarTek and Tapinator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek $292.60 million 0.80 -$1.27 million ($0.08) -79.38 Tapinator $3.14 million 0.91 N/A N/A N/A

Tapinator has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StarTek.

Profitability

This table compares StarTek and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek -7.75% -6.88% -3.19% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StarTek and Tapinator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

StarTek currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.60%. Given StarTek’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe StarTek is more favorable than Tapinator.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc. operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company serves client programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interaction capabilities, including voice, chat, email, social media, interactive voice response, and back-office support. It operates engagement centers in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.