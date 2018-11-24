Head-To-Head Review: Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) versus Sky Solar (SKYS)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Sky Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.57 billion 2.77 $488.45 million $4.35 20.29 Sky Solar $56.73 million 4.61 -$33.17 million ($0.80) -0.84

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar. Sky Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Sky Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 13.71% 9.68% 2.92% Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and Sky Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 4 0 2.36 Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Sky Solar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

