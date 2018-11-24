Head-To-Head Survey: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and American River Bankshares (AMRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 21.55% 14.62% 0.93% American River Bankshares 14.79% 6.80% 0.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and American River Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.25 $6.12 billion $5.24 10.08 American River Bankshares $22.01 million 4.00 $3.19 million $0.75 20.01

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and American River Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 1 0 2.14 American River Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $87.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.04%. American River Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats American River Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.