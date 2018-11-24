Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Stake Lowered by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,375,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,344,000 after buying an additional 372,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth $5,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 256.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $150,227.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,461.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

