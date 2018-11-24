Hexcel (HXL) Coverage Initiated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,492,000 after buying an additional 176,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,445,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,012,000 after buying an additional 93,987 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,793,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,318,000 after buying an additional 149,364 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after buying an additional 62,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,988,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.