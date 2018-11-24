HiCoin Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $745,662.00 and $620.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

