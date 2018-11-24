HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Chairman Sells $923,391.81 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $923,391.81. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in HMS by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-chairman-sells-923391-81-in-stock.html.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.