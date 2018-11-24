HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Semone Neuman sold 44,171 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,557,469.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 6,725 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $240,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,221 shares of company stock worth $5,146,222 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

