Holloway Lodging Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (HLC)

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE HLC opened at C$6.10 on Friday. Holloway Lodging has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Holloway Lodging

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 33 hotels with 3,764 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC, HLC.DB and HLC.DB.A.

