Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Receives $29.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 688,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 533,955 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,803,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,479,000 after buying an additional 508,610 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,491,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,438,000 after buying an additional 406,275 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,926,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,901,000 after buying an additional 273,580 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 141.3% during the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 223,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 43.25%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.14%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.