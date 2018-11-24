Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,119,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after acquiring an additional 114,785 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.16.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/home-depot-inc-hd-holdings-raised-by-argent-trust-co.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.