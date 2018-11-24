Honda Motor (HMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second quarter of fiscal 2019, Honda’s revenues and profit improved year over year. Also, in the past three months, shares of the company outperformed the industry it belongs to. Its Vision 2030 plan aims to boost coordination between research and development as well as procurement and manufacturing of its products that will aid the company reduce developmental costs and focus more on electric vehicles. Further, the company’s collaboration with other companies to develop autonomous and electric vehicles will allow it offer new technologies and expand business. Also, the company’s stocks have outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past three months. However, Honda’s frequent vehicle recalls not only reduce consumers’ confidence in a brand, but also add to expenses. Also, high research and development costs are adding to its expenses.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Honda Motor stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.0% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

