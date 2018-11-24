HondaisCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HNDC)

HondaisCoin (CURRENCY:HNDC) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One HondaisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. HondaisCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $91.00 worth of HondaisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HondaisCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00037852 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HondaisCoin

HondaisCoin is a coin. HondaisCoin’s total supply is 50,175,401,024 coins. HondaisCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hondaisc. HondaisCoin’s official website is hondaiscoin.com.

HondaisCoin Coin Trading

HondaisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HondaisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HondaisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HondaisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

