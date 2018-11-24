Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO David P. Malone bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 106.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 339,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 521,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 106.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 605,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 338,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,589. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.