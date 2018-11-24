Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, , which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel. HPT owns hotels and owns or leases travel centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its properties are operated by other companies under long term management or lease agreements. The Company is included in a number of financial indices, including the S&P 400 MidCap Index, the Russell 1000, the MSCI US REIT Index, S&P REIT Composite Index and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Index. HPT is one of two lodging REITs whose debt is investment grade rated. “

HPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,508.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 60.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 158,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

