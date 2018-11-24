Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 76.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

