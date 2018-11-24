Hudbay Minerals (HBM) & Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hudbay Minerals and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 12.29% 7.26% 3.36% Alderon Iron Ore N/A -12.46% -9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Alderon Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 0.93 $163.89 million $0.57 8.49 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Alderon Iron Ore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

